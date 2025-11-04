What local election results will mean for North Carolinians. Plus, Raleigh's chances of scoring a Major League Baseball team.

0:01:00

Local Elections 101

Local governing bodies across the state are holding elections for mayors, city and county councils, and school boards. What it all means for residents, amid a federal government shutdown, in a state that still hasn’t passed a budget. And whether political protests will lead to higher turnout than normal.

Kimberly Nelson, professor of public administration and government at the UNC School of Government

0:13:00

Raleigh’s history with Baseball goes deeper than you think

Amid a push to expand Major League Baseball, advocates in Raleigh say the city is an obvious choice for the next team. Reporter Eric Frederick found that the City of Oaks has an extensive history with professional baseball, even though he had to dig back in time to find it.

Eric Frederick, Raleigh-based freelance reporter and author of the article “Raleigh Tries to Break Its 54-Year Baseball Losing Streak,” forThe Assembly.

0:33:00

A Black Southern writers conference returns to Durham

Khalisa Rae and other organizers have revived the Griot & Grey Owl conference, after they conducted a survey of more than 1,000 Black Southern writers, which “… found that nearly 90% felt creatively isolated.”

Khalisa Rae, award-winning author, activist, and storyteller, and an organizer of the Griot & Grey Owl Black Southern Writers Conference

Maria Tavarez, expressionist abstract artist, and a member of the conference’s outreach team and advisory board