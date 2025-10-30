A politics hour: NC's shifting party affiliations, Southern migration and 'Partisan Places,' and Mecklenburg's sales tax proposal

0:01:00

Party affiliation in North Carolina continues to shift away from Democrats

Across the past few decades there has been a major reduction in the number of registered Democrats in our state. Political scientist Chris Cooper of Western Carolina University talks to Jeff Tiberii about his recent article in The Assembly “Democrats Are Losing Members in N.C. But Are the Republicans Gaining?”

Christopher A. Cooper, Robert Lee Madison Distinguished Professor and Director of the Haire Institute for Public Policy, Western Carolina University

0:13:00

Can a theory about Southern politics help explain American politics?

North Carolina State University professor Irwin Morris talks about his new book, Partisan Places: Movers and Stayers Across America.

Irwin Morris, William T. Kretzer Distinguished Professor of Humanities and Executive Director of the School of Public and International Affairs, North Carolina State University

0:33:00

Why Mecklenburg County leaders now love the sales tax

Municipal officials have an array of options for raising money to fund city and county projects. Property tax increases. Bond referendums. And, the sales tax. Longtime Charlotte Observer reporter Jim Morrill digs into why Mecklenburg County officials have been favoring the sales tax in recent decades.

Jim Morrill, was a reporter at The Charlotte Observer for almost 40 years, and wrote the new story “Why Politicians Learned to Love the Sales Tax” for The Assembly