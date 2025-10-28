Bringing The World Home To You

The word "Due" read from top-down and "South" left-right, with the U shared between them. Reminiscent of a compass.
Due South

Why the Trump administration is targeting Duke, even after it dropped "DEI." Plus, a new anthology of Southern ghost tales.

By Leoneda Inge,
Jeff TiberiiStacia BrownCole del Charco
Published October 28, 2025 at 12:08 PM EDT
Duke's campus spans over 8,600 acres in Durham, N.C.
Richard Ricciardi
/
Duke, via Flickr
Undergraduate tuition at Duke’s Trinity College of Arts & Sciences and Pratt School of Engineering is $63,450 per academic year.

0:01:00

Duke University finds itself in Trump's crosshairs, even after dropping “DEI”

When he was a Duke University student, White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller was politically outspoken. And he didn’t hold back on what he thought about his “Leftist University…” as he called it in his column for The Duke Chronicle.

A look at Miller's possible influence and the Trump administration's targeting of Duke, despite its efforts ramping down some so-called DEI efforts. Patel shared reporting from his story, "Duke Was Paring Back its Diversity Programs. Trump Targeted It Anyway."

Vimal Patel, Higher Education reporter at The New York Times

0:13:00

Due South's Leoneda Inge speaks with a journalist who helped free an innocent man convicted of a 1985 double murder in Georgia

An award-winning investigative reporter digs into a shocking double murder in Georgia, eventually freeing a man who was wrongfully imprisoned, but not without stirring up trouble and even putting himself into danger. The story is told in his new book The Man No One Believed.

Joshua Sharpe, author The Man No One Believed: The untold story of the Georgia Church Murders is also a print and audio journalist and editor

0:33:00

‘The Devil’s Done Come Back’ in a new anthology of Southern ghost tales

A new anthology collects short stories from 15 writers across the state, just in time for spooky season. The Devil’s Done Come Back: New Ghost Stories from North Carolina explores what is uniquely unsettling and intriguing about Southern storytelling.

Ed Southern, author, executive director of the North Carolina Writers’ Network, editor of the new anthology, The Devil’s Done Come Back: New Ghost Tales from North Carolina

Due South
Leoneda Inge
Leoneda Inge is the co-host of WUNC's "Due South." Leoneda has been a radio journalist for more than 30 years, spending most of her career at WUNC as the Race and Southern Culture reporter. Leoneda’s work includes stories of race, slavery, memory and monuments. She has won "Gracie" awards, an Alfred I. duPont Award and several awards from the Radio, Television, Digital News Association (RTDNA). In 2017, Leoneda was named "Journalist of Distinction" by the National Association of Black Journalists.
Jeff Tiberii
Jeff Tiberii is the co-host of WUNC's "Due South." Jeff joined WUNC in 2011. During his 20 years in public radio, he was Morning Edition Host at WFDD and WUNC’s Greensboro Bureau Chief and later, the Capitol Bureau Chief. Jeff has covered state and federal politics, produced the radio documentary “Right Turn,” launched a podcast, and was named North Carolina Radio Reporter of the Year four times.
Stacia Brown
Stacia L. Brown is a writer and audio storyteller who has worked in public media since 2016, when she partnered with the Association of Independents in Radio and Baltimore's WEAA 88.9 to create The Rise of Charm City, a narrative podcast that centered community oral histories. She has worked for WAMU’s daily news radio program, 1A, as well as WUNC’s The State of Things. Stacia was a producer for WUNC's award-winning series, Great Grief with Nnenna Freelon and a co-creator of the station's first children's literacy podcast, The Story Stables. She served as a senior producer for two Ten Percent Happier podcasts, Childproof and More Than a Feeling. In early 2023, she was interim executive producer for WNYC’s The Takeaway.
Cole del Charco
Cole del Charco is an audio producer and writer based in Durham. He's made stories for public radio's All Things Considered, Morning Edition and Marketplace. Before joining Due South, he spent time as a freelance journalist, an education and daily news reporter for WUNC, and a podcast producer for WFAE in Charlotte.
