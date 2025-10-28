Why the Trump administration is targeting Duke, even after it dropped "DEI." Plus, a new anthology of Southern ghost tales.

0:01:00

Duke University finds itself in Trump's crosshairs, even after dropping “DEI”

When he was a Duke University student, White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller was politically outspoken. And he didn’t hold back on what he thought about his “Leftist University…” as he called it in his column for The Duke Chronicle.

A look at Miller's possible influence and the Trump administration's targeting of Duke, despite its efforts ramping down some so-called DEI efforts. Patel shared reporting from his story, "Duke Was Paring Back its Diversity Programs. Trump Targeted It Anyway."

Vimal Patel, Higher Education reporter at The New York Times

0:13:00

Due South's Leoneda Inge speaks with a journalist who helped free an innocent man convicted of a 1985 double murder in Georgia

An award-winning investigative reporter digs into a shocking double murder in Georgia, eventually freeing a man who was wrongfully imprisoned, but not without stirring up trouble and even putting himself into danger. The story is told in his new book The Man No One Believed.

Joshua Sharpe, author The Man No One Believed: The untold story of the Georgia Church Murders is also a print and audio journalist and editor

0:33:00

‘The Devil’s Done Come Back’ in a new anthology of Southern ghost tales

A new anthology collects short stories from 15 writers across the state, just in time for spooky season. The Devil’s Done Come Back: New Ghost Stories from North Carolina explores what is uniquely unsettling and intriguing about Southern storytelling.

Ed Southern, author, executive director of the North Carolina Writers’ Network, editor of the new anthology, The Devil’s Done Come Back: New Ghost Tales from North Carolina