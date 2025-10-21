Should a class syllabus be a public record? Plus, John T. Edge searches for home, after trying to find it in food.

0:01:00

The latest free speech culture war? Whether a class syllabus is a public record

Universities in the UNC system have been asked to disclose course materials via public records requests from a right-wing think tank. But two of the universities don’t agree on whether the materials should be public record. Leaders’ decisions could shape how so-called “DEI” initiatives on campus are targeted.

Brianna Atkinson, Higher Education reporter for WUNC

0:13:00

John T. Edge searches for home, after trying to find it in Southern food

A new memoir from the southern food historian delves into the personal. It’s about the stories, and the lies, he was told as a white boy growing up in Georgia — in the 1960s and 70s.

But "House of Smoke" doesn't just refer to a difficult home and childhood Edge grew up in. It also represents the barbecue spots his father took him on roadtrips too. And the places he's gone over the years with his son.

John T. Edge, is author of the new memoir “House of Smoke: A Southerner goes searching for home.” Edge helped found the Southern Foodways Alliance, and is the author of “The Potlikker Papers: A Food History of the Modern South.” He also writes and hosts the television show TrueSouth, and writes a column for Garden & Gun.

0:33:00

A Duke professor remembers Jane Goodall

Jane Goodall’s passing earlier this month prompted tributes from all over the world honoring her work as a primatologist, anthropologist and conservationist. The impact has been felt here in the Triangle as well.

Duke University housed Goodall’s extensive archives, including observations and complete life histories of the more than 200 chimpanzees she dedicated her career to studying.

Professor Anne Pusey, right, with anthropologist Jane Goodall

Anne Pusey, James B. Duke Professor Emerita of Evolutionary Anthropology, studied under Goodall and managed the Jane Goodall Institute Research Center when it was at Duke. She talks to Due South’s Jeff Tiberii about what she learned from Goodall and about the special link Goodall had to our region. (An excerpt from this interview originally aired October 9, 2025)

Anne Pusey, the James B. Duke Professor Emerita of Evolutionary Anthropology, Duke University

