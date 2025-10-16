Bringing The World Home To You

Due South

Due South steps right up to the 2025 NC State Fair! Featuring a famous turkey leg booth, Howling Cow ice cream, and more.

By Leoneda Inge,
Jeff TiberiiStacia BrownCole del Charco
Published October 16, 2025 at 12:50 PM EDT
0:01:00

The NC State Fair returns to Raleigh  

The 2025 NC State Fair will debut new rides, a rodeo and 88 new foods. NC State Fair director Kent Yelvertson joins us to discuss what attendees can expect this year.

Kent Yelverton, NC State Fair director

0:07:00

McBride Concessions celebrates 93 years of family-owned fair concessions

Since 1932, McBride Concessions has been traveling to fairs in North Carolina, offering grilled meats, vegetables and other foods. The company was the first to bring smoked turkey legs to the North Carolina State Fair in 1932.

Bess McBride Brinkley, VP of McBride Concessions

0:22:00

Raleigh’s beloved Howling Cow ice cream got its start at the State Fair

If you go to the State Fair in Raleigh, you’ll find NC State students scooping Howling Cow Ice Cream — just like they have for some 50 years now. Hear the story behind the ice cream company’s development from the university's agriculture school into a sweet sensation.

Carl Hollifield, Director, Dairy Enterprise System at N.C. State University

Due South
Leoneda Inge
Leoneda Inge is the co-host of WUNC's "Due South." Leoneda has been a radio journalist for more than 30 years, spending most of her career at WUNC as the Race and Southern Culture reporter. Leoneda’s work includes stories of race, slavery, memory and monuments. She has won "Gracie" awards, an Alfred I. duPont Award and several awards from the Radio, Television, Digital News Association (RTDNA). In 2017, Leoneda was named "Journalist of Distinction" by the National Association of Black Journalists.
Jeff Tiberii
Jeff Tiberii is the co-host of WUNC's "Due South." Jeff joined WUNC in 2011. During his 20 years in public radio, he was Morning Edition Host at WFDD and WUNC’s Greensboro Bureau Chief and later, the Capitol Bureau Chief. Jeff has covered state and federal politics, produced the radio documentary “Right Turn,” launched a podcast, and was named North Carolina Radio Reporter of the Year four times.
Stacia Brown
Stacia L. Brown is a writer and audio storyteller who has worked in public media since 2016, when she partnered with the Association of Independents in Radio and Baltimore's WEAA 88.9 to create The Rise of Charm City, a narrative podcast that centered community oral histories. She has worked for WAMU’s daily news radio program, 1A, as well as WUNC’s The State of Things. Stacia was a producer for WUNC's award-winning series, Great Grief with Nnenna Freelon and a co-creator of the station's first children's literacy podcast, The Story Stables. She served as a senior producer for two Ten Percent Happier podcasts, Childproof and More Than a Feeling. In early 2023, she was interim executive producer for WNYC’s The Takeaway.
Cole del Charco
Cole del Charco is an audio producer and writer based in Durham. He's made stories for public radio's All Things Considered, Morning Edition and Marketplace. Before joining Due South, he spent time as a freelance journalist, an education and daily news reporter for WUNC, and a podcast producer for WFAE in Charlotte.
