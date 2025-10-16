Due South steps right up to the 2025 NC State Fair! Featuring a famous turkey leg booth, Howling Cow ice cream, and more.

0:01:00

The NC State Fair returns to Raleigh

The 2025 NC State Fair will debut new rides, a rodeo and 88 new foods. NC State Fair director Kent Yelvertson joins us to discuss what attendees can expect this year.

Kent Yelverton, NC State Fair director

0:07:00

McBride Concessions celebrates 93 years of family-owned fair concessions

Since 1932, McBride Concessions has been traveling to fairs in North Carolina, offering grilled meats, vegetables and other foods. The company was the first to bring smoked turkey legs to the North Carolina State Fair in 1932.

Bess McBride Brinkley, VP of McBride Concessions

0:22:00

Raleigh’s beloved Howling Cow ice cream got its start at the State Fair

If you go to the State Fair in Raleigh, you’ll find NC State students scooping Howling Cow Ice Cream — just like they have for some 50 years now. Hear the story behind the ice cream company’s development from the university's agriculture school into a sweet sensation.

Carl Hollifield, Director, Dairy Enterprise System at N.C. State University