North Carolina's economic outlook. Plus, 'Navigate Your K-12 Options,' exploring education in the Triangle area.

NC job growth is slow, even while unemployment rates hold steady. Just like the national economy.

What the state’s most recent job numbers say about growth, and how North Carolina’s economy is doing while much of the U.S. is in a holding pattern from the global trade war. (This conversation originally aired September 23, 2025.)

Michael Walden, William Neal Reynolds Distinguished Professor Emeritus at NC State University

‘Navigate Your K-12 Options,’ WUNC live event explores education in the Triangle

The school year is well under way, but that won’t keep parents from thinking about what next year might hold for their kids. From traditional public schools, to magnet schools, charter schools and private schools, the educational landscape can be dizzying.

Last month, WUNC held a live event at Marbles Kids Museum in Raleigh called “Navigate Your K-12 Options” — part of WUNC’s Education 101 series to better understand education in North Carolina.

Due South presents excerpts from that event moderated by WUNC education reporter Liz Schlemmer and featuring parent panelists whose kids attend different types of Triangle area schools.

Liz Schlemmer, education reporter, WUNC

Sarah Keiger, parent and founder of Triangle School Consulting

Keisha Leonard, parent and parent liaison for Parents for Educational Freedom in North Carolina

Marie Dexter, parent and president of the Wake County PTA Council