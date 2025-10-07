The surprising story of apples in the South. Plus, comedian W. Kamau Bell on making politics funny.

0:01:00

Data centers could raise power bills in North Carolina

The massive homes for computer servers, cloud storage and artificial intelligence are in high demand. A recent analysis from NC State University and Carnegie Mellon University projects the rising number of data centers is likely to increase electric bills by an average of 8% nationally by the end of the decade. This conversation originally aired September 16, 2025.

Zachery Eanes, reporter, Axios Raleigh

The surprising story of apples in the South

Jeff Tiberii sits down with Diane Flynt, author of “Wild, Tamed, Lost, Revived: The Surprising Story of Apples in the South,” to discuss the long and curious history of Southern apple growth and extinction. This conversation originally aired November 21, 2023.

Diane Flynt, author of Wild, Tamed, Lost, Revived and founder of Foggy Ridge Cider in Dugspur, VA

With parents in the South, W. Kamau Bell gets it

Author, filmmaker and comedian W. Kamau Bell is known for taking on difficult topics. Bell spoke with Due South’s Leoneda Inge about his wide-ranging career, their shared Alabama roots, and parenting during these times. This conversation originally aired July 10, 2025.

W. Kamau Bell, author, filmmaker and comedian