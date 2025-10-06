Asheville's tourism industry is recovering, a year after Helene

0:01:00

A year after an Asheville restaurant was destroyed by Helene, not much has changed

The co-owners of Gourmand, a French rotisserie, struck out to open a stand-alone restaurant in Asheville’s River Arts District. But before they could open, Hurricane Helene ruined everything. The co-owners are still making food. And still waiting for their restaurant to be service-ready.

Peyton Barrell and Katie Grabach, co-owners of Gourmand, a French Rotisserie restaurant that was set to open in Asheville’s River Arts District before Hurricane Helene

0:13:00

The Biltmore Estate, a major tourism destination in WNC, works to bounce back post-Helene

The Biltmore Estate in Asheville is the largest privately-owned home in the country. The majestic manse welcomes countless visitors each year, but since sustaining significant damage after Helene, the Biltmore has had to work tirelessly to restore its grounds.

Leoneda Inge talks to Chase Pickering, Vice President, Biltmore House Guest Experience & Operations, and fifth-generation Vanderbilt, about the work it’s taken to bounce back.

Chase Pickering, Vice President, Biltmore House Guest Experience & Operations, and fifth-generation Vanderbilt

0:33:00

Asheville leaders want visitors, not just ‘volun-tourists’

Parts of Asheville and the surrounding areas are still recovering, one year after Hurricane Helene. But others, like downtown, are already making a comeback. Leoneda Inge talks with Vic Isley of Explore Asheville about the area's recovery efforts and message to visitors.

Vic Isley, President and CEO of Explore Asheville