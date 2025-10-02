How the government shutdown is impacting NC; focus on crime laws in all 50 states; zydeco-soul musician Marcella Simien

0:01:00

How the government shutdown is impacting NC

With what could be a lengthy federal government shutdown underway, we chat with a DC-based North Carolina reporter, about some of the local impacts of the work and service stoppages.

Danielle Battaglia, Capitol Hill correspondent, The News & Observer/The Charlotte Observer/McClatchy

0:13:00

New UNC School of Law report examines patchwork of crime legislation in all 50 states.

Republican state lawmakers in North Carolina passed a wide-ranging crime bill that now sits on Governor Stein’s desk. It follows the fatal stabbing of Iryna Zarutska in Charlotte, a brutal murder that garnered national attention and stoked political rhetoric around crime and punishment.

State legislatures across the country have passed laws aimed at improving public safety. But how much impact does legislation have on addressing crime? A report from UNC School of Law finds that more severe criminal laws and punishments do not bring down crime.

Carissa Byrne Hessick, professor of law at UNC School of Law

0:33:00

Louisiana zydeco and Memphis soul meld in Marcella Simien’s musical journey back home

On her latest album, Marcella Simien plays piano, harmonium, accordion, guitar, and drums, to name just a few. Bringing a wide range of instruments and musical traditions together is her special sauce. From her Creole roots and Zydeco-infused upbringing in Louisiana to the soul music in her new home of Memphis, Simien weaves together new sounds, while staying true to her heritage.

Simien will be performing with Chicago-based fiddle player and singer-songwriter Anne Harris on October 3rd in Durham as the duo “Magnolias”-- part of PLAYlist, a free concert series presented by Durham Central Park and WNCU 90.7FM. Ahead of that performance, she sat down for an interview with Due South’s Leoneda Inge.

Marcella Simien, singer-songwriter, multi-instrumentalist

