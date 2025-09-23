NC's economic outlook and the latest jobs report. Plus, Appalachian author uncovers his ancestor's coded journals.

0:01:00

NC job growth is slow, even while unemployment rates hold steady. Just like the national economy.

What the state’s most recent job numbers say about growth, and how North Carolina’s economy is doing while much of the U.S. is in a holding pattern from the global trade war.

Michael Walden, William Neal Reynolds Distinguished Professor Emeritus at NC State University

0:13:00

New study shows who got hit the worst by the 2008 recession: Low-income people of color

The two previous recessions in the U.S. disproportionately affected specific economic and demographic groups. Future recessions could be even worse, according to a new study by economists with the liberal Economic Policy Institute.

Valerie Wilson, Director, Program on Race, Ethnicity, and the Economy at the Economic Policy Institute

Ismael Cid Martinez, economist with the Economic Policy Institute’s Program on Race, Ethnicity, and the Economy

0:33:00

An ancestor’s coded journals led an NC author on a path to understand himself

Jeremy Jones found the encrypted journals of his great, great, great, great grandfather, William Thomas Prestwood. After sharing some salacious stories with relatives, he dug into the journals and learned some previously unknown secrets about his ancestors.

Jones' book is out now with Blair Press, and you can read an excerpt of it on Longreads here.

Jeremy Jones, author of the new memoir Cipher: Decoding My Ancestor’s Scandalous Secret Diaries and a professor of English Studies at Western Carolina University