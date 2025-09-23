Bringing The World Home To You

Due South

NC's economic outlook and the latest jobs report. Plus, Appalachian author uncovers his ancestor's coded journals.

By Leoneda Inge,
Cole del Charco
Published September 23, 2025 at 12:05 PM EDT
August numbers from the monthly jobs report.

0:01:00

NC job growth is slow, even while unemployment rates hold steady. Just like the national economy.

What the state’s most recent job numbers say about growth, and how North Carolina’s economy is doing while much of the U.S. is in a holding pattern from the global trade war.

Michael Walden, William Neal Reynolds Distinguished Professor Emeritus at NC State University

0:13:00

New study shows who got hit the worst by the 2008 recession: Low-income people of color

The two previous recessions in the U.S. disproportionately affected specific economic and demographic groups. Future recessions could be even worse, according to a new study by economists with the liberal Economic Policy Institute.

Valerie Wilson, Director, Program on Race, Ethnicity, and the Economy at the Economic Policy Institute

Ismael Cid Martinez, economist with the Economic Policy Institute’s Program on Race, Ethnicity, and the Economy

0:33:00

An ancestor’s coded journals led an NC author on a path to understand himself

Jeremy Jones found the encrypted journals of his great, great, great, great grandfather, William Thomas Prestwood. After sharing some salacious stories with relatives, he dug into the journals and learned some previously unknown secrets about his ancestors.

Jones' book is out now with Blair Press, and you can read an excerpt of it on Longreads here.

Jeremy Jones, author of the new memoir Cipher: Decoding My Ancestor’s Scandalous Secret Diaries and a professor of English Studies at Western Carolina University

Due South
Leoneda Inge
Leoneda Inge is the co-host of WUNC's "Due South." Leoneda has been a radio journalist for more than 30 years, spending most of her career at WUNC as the Race and Southern Culture reporter. Leoneda’s work includes stories of race, slavery, memory and monuments. She has won "Gracie" awards, an Alfred I. duPont Award and several awards from the Radio, Television, Digital News Association (RTDNA). In 2017, Leoneda was named "Journalist of Distinction" by the National Association of Black Journalists.
Cole del Charco
Cole del Charco is an audio producer and writer based in Durham. He's made stories for public radio's All Things Considered, Morning Edition and Marketplace. Before joining Due South, he spent time as a freelance journalist, an education and daily news reporter for WUNC, and a podcast producer for WFAE in Charlotte.
