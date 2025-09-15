The creators of 'Ear Hustle,' the first podcast produced in prison. Plus, the history of school and residential segregation.

0:01:00

Residential and school segregation are closely linked

It began with the founding of the Federal Housing Administration, ongoing efforts by housing developers and well-meaning parents hoping to provide the best possible education for their small children. Leoneda Inge talks with Karen Benjamin, author of "Good Parents, Betters Homes & Great Schools: Selling Segregation Before the New Deal." This conversation originally aired August 6, 2025.

Karen Benjamin, associate professor of history at Elmhurst University and author of Good Parents, Betters Homes & Great Schools: Selling Segregation Before the New Deal

00:33:00

The creators of 'Ear Hustle,' the first podcast produced in prison

Ear Hustle is the first podcast produced in prison. It’s brought stories from life inside to international audiences. It’s been a finalist for two Pulitzer Prizes. Jeff Tiberii talks with the creators, Earlonne Woods and Nigel Poor, during their live tour this summer. This conversation originally aired August 6, 2025.

Earlonne Woods, co-host of the Ear Hustle Podcast, which he started while serving 31 years to life at San Quentin State Prison in 2017

Nigel Poor, visual artist and co-host of Ear Hustle