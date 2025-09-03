Bringing The World Home To You

Due South

How Medicaid cuts could soon impact health care access in NC. Plus, a new romance novel set in Dollywood.

By Jeff Tiberii,
Leoneda IngeStacia BrownCole del Charco
Published September 3, 2025 at 2:43 PM EDT
Medicaid cuts loom over the future of health care access in North Carolina

Following passage of a federal budget bill, cuts are coming to Medicaid. The impacts will be felt by Americans living in lower income thresholds, predominantly in rural outposts. Due South co-host Jeff Tiberii has a conversation about the looming changes ahead for patients and providers in North Carolina.

Nick de la Canal, reporter and host at WFAE – Charlotte’s NPR News Source

Shannon Dowler, former CMO of NC Medicaid, and family doctor

Sarah Jane Tribble, Chief Rural Health Correspondent KFF News

Dollywood makes an appearance in new Southern romance novel

A new romance novel set in Gatlinburg, Tennessee tackles themes of infidelity, infertility, strained family dynamics and single parenting. Due South co-host Leoneda Inge chats with debut author Ashley Jordan about her book Once Upon a Time in Dollywood. 

Ashley Jordan, author, Once Upon a Time in Dollywood

Due South
Jeff Tiberii
Jeff Tiberii is the co-host of WUNC's "Due South." Jeff joined WUNC in 2011. During his 20 years in public radio, he was Morning Edition Host at WFDD and WUNC’s Greensboro Bureau Chief and later, the Capitol Bureau Chief. Jeff has covered state and federal politics, produced the radio documentary “Right Turn,” launched a podcast, and was named North Carolina Radio Reporter of the Year four times.
Leoneda Inge
Leoneda Inge is the co-host of WUNC's "Due South." Leoneda has been a radio journalist for more than 30 years, spending most of her career at WUNC as the Race and Southern Culture reporter. Leoneda’s work includes stories of race, slavery, memory and monuments. She has won "Gracie" awards, an Alfred I. duPont Award and several awards from the Radio, Television, Digital News Association (RTDNA). In 2017, Leoneda was named "Journalist of Distinction" by the National Association of Black Journalists.
Stacia Brown
Stacia L. Brown is a writer and audio storyteller who has worked in public media since 2016, when she partnered with the Association of Independents in Radio and Baltimore's WEAA 88.9 to create The Rise of Charm City, a narrative podcast that centered community oral histories. She has worked for WAMU’s daily news radio program, 1A, as well as WUNC’s The State of Things. Stacia was a producer for WUNC's award-winning series, Great Grief with Nnenna Freelon and a co-creator of the station's first children's literacy podcast, The Story Stables. She served as a senior producer for two Ten Percent Happier podcasts, Childproof and More Than a Feeling. In early 2023, she was interim executive producer for WNYC’s The Takeaway.
Cole del Charco
Cole del Charco is an audio producer and writer based in Durham. He's made stories for public radio's All Things Considered, Morning Edition and Marketplace. Before joining Due South, he spent time as a freelance journalist, an education and daily news reporter for WUNC, and a podcast producer for WFAE in Charlotte.
