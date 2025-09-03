How Medicaid cuts could soon impact health care access in NC. Plus, a new romance novel set in Dollywood.

0:01:00

Medicaid cuts loom over the future of health care access in North Carolina

Following passage of a federal budget bill, cuts are coming to Medicaid. The impacts will be felt by Americans living in lower income thresholds, predominantly in rural outposts. Due South co-host Jeff Tiberii has a conversation about the looming changes ahead for patients and providers in North Carolina.

Nick de la Canal, reporter and host at WFAE – Charlotte’s NPR News Source

Shannon Dowler, former CMO of NC Medicaid, and family doctor

Sarah Jane Tribble, Chief Rural Health Correspondent KFF News

0:33:00

Dollywood makes an appearance in new Southern romance novel

A new romance novel set in Gatlinburg, Tennessee tackles themes of infidelity, infertility, strained family dynamics and single parenting. Due South co-host Leoneda Inge chats with debut author Ashley Jordan about her book Once Upon a Time in Dollywood.

Ashley Jordan, author, Once Upon a Time in Dollywood