Fewer WWII soldiers' remains are being accepted by close relatives. WUNC followed one family who searched for decades.
The remains of one of the final victims of the Pearl Harbor bombing have been identified and brought to North Carolina. Neil Frye was 20 years old, and serving as a Mess Attendant 3rd Class in the Navy on the U.S.S. West Virginia.
For eight decades, his relatives wanted final confirmation that Frye died, but until recently his remains had not been identified.
Guest
Jay Price, Military reporter for WUNC