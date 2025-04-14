Bringing The World Home To You

Due South

Fewer WWII soldiers' remains are being accepted by close relatives. WUNC followed one family who searched for decades.

By Leoneda Inge,
Jay PriceCole del Charco
Published April 14, 2025 at 2:52 PM EDT
The U.S. Navy battleship USS West Virginia (BB-48) underway off Pearl Harbor on 30 April 1943, en route to the Puget Sound Navy Yard, Bremerton, Washington (USA), for reconstruction.
U.S. Navy
/
Public domain via Wikipedia
The U.S. Navy battleship USS West Virginia (BB-48) underway off Pearl Harbor on 30 April 1943, en route to the Puget Sound Navy Yard, Bremerton, Washington (USA), for reconstruction. The Pearl Harbor Navy Yard had just finished temporary repair of the damage she had received in the Japanese attack of 7 December 1941.

The remains of one of the final victims of the Pearl Harbor bombing have been identified and brought to North Carolina. Neil Frye was 20 years old, and serving as a Mess Attendant 3rd Class in the Navy on the U.S.S. West Virginia.

For eight decades, his relatives wanted final confirmation that Frye died, but until recently his remains had not been identified.

Guest

Jay Price, Military reporter for WUNC

Due South
Leoneda Inge
Leoneda Inge is the co-host of WUNC's "Due South."
Jay Price
Jay Price has specialized in covering the military for nearly a decade.
Cole del Charco
Cole del Charco is an audio producer and writer based in Durham. He's made stories for public radio's All Things Considered, Morning Edition and Marketplace. Before joining Due South, he spent time as a freelance journalist, an education and daily news reporter for WUNC, and a podcast producer for WFAE in Charlotte.
