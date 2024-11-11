In "The After" a veteran explores his readjustment to civilian life

He's not a "war hero," and he's not a "victim."

Michael Ramos is an Iraq War veteran, and a UNC-Wilmington creative writing professor. He's also a writer.

In his first book, a collection of essays, Ramos cuts apart common assumptions and tells stories many of his colleagues find familiar.

And, he extends a hand to civilians who want to learn more about the experience of war vets who come home.

The After: A Veteran's Notes on Coming Home was published by UNC Press March 5, 2024.

Guest

Michael Ramos is assistant director of UNC-Wilmington's Pub Lab, art director for the literary magazine Ecotone, and author of the essay collection The After: A Veteran's Notes on Coming Home.

Editor's note: This segment originally aired at a different length on April 11, 2024.

