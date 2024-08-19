Outgoing NC State Chancellor Randy Woodson reflects on a long career ahead of his final year

Chancellor Randy Woodson is one of the longest-serving leader at a major public research university in recent years, especially in North Carolina.

Erin Keever / North Carolina Public Radio WUNC N.C. State Chancellor Randy Woodson and co-host Leoneda Inge outside.

During his tenure, NC State renamed a building after the first Black man to matriculate from first-year to graduate at State. Irwin Holmes, Jr. played tennis while he was a student. The University College Commons building was named Holmes Hall in 2018.

Chancellor Woodson sits down with Due South co-host Leoneda Inge to share what he's learned on the job, highs and lows, and what he’s feeling at the start of his final year at NC State.

Guest

Randy Woodson, Chancellor, N.C. State University

