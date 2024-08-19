Bringing The World Home To You

Education
The word "Due" read from top-down and "South" left-right, with the U shared between them. Reminiscent of a compass.
Due South

Outgoing NC State Chancellor Randy Woodson reflects on a long career ahead of his final year

By Leoneda Inge,
Cole del Charco
Published August 19, 2024 at 10:00 AM EDT
Randy Woodson at WUNC
Randy Woodson at WUNC

Chancellor Randy Woodson is one of the longest-serving leader at a major public research university in recent years, especially in North Carolina.

N.C. State Chancellor Randy Woodson and co-host Leoneda Inge outside.
Erin Keever
/
North Carolina Public Radio WUNC
N.C. State Chancellor Randy Woodson and co-host Leoneda Inge outside.

During his tenure, NC State renamed a building after the first Black man to matriculate from first-year to graduate at State. Irwin Holmes, Jr. played tennis while he was a student. The University College Commons building was named Holmes Hall in 2018.

Chancellor Woodson sits down with Due South co-host Leoneda Inge to share what he's learned on the job, highs and lows, and what he’s feeling at the start of his final year at NC State.

Guest

Randy Woodson, Chancellor, N.C. State University

Leoneda Inge
Leoneda Inge is the co-host of WUNC's "Due South." Leoneda has been a radio journalist for more than 30 years, spending most of her career at WUNC as the Race and Southern Culture reporter. Leoneda’s work includes stories of race, slavery, memory and monuments. She has won "Gracie" awards, an Alfred I. duPont Award and several awards from the Radio, Television, Digital News Association (RTDNA). In 2017, Leoneda was named "Journalist of Distinction" by the National Association of Black Journalists.
See stories by Leoneda Inge
Cole del Charco
Cole del Charco is an audio producer and writer based in Durham. He's made stories for public radio's All Things Considered, Morning Edition and Marketplace. Before joining Due South, he spent time as a freelance journalist, an education and daily news reporter for WUNC, and a podcast producer for WFAE in Charlotte.
See stories by Cole del Charco
