Two industry insiders address worker pay in the restaurant business

Editor's note: This encore edition of Due South originally aired February 26, 2024.

Jen Hampton had worked in the restaurant industry for three decades – as a server and then a cook – when the pandemic hit. That’s when she became an activist to promote better pay and working conditions for restaurant workers. Today, she helps restaurant workers in Western NC organize for living wages and advocates for practical solutions to help workers make ends meet.

Guest

Jen Hampton, organizer, Asheville Food and Beverage United

Restaurants have gone through more than a few growing pains in recent years – and for some, part of that growing has meant reimagining restaurant worker pay.

Chef Sam Diminich is part of a movement of chef/owners in Charlotte who advocate for better wages for restaurant workers. He's also a co-leader of Ben’s Friends Charlotte, a support group for members of the food and beverage industry who struggle with substance abuse.

Guest

Sam Diminich, owner, Restaurant Constance

