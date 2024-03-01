Bringing The World Home To You

© 2024 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton 94.1 Lumberton 99.9 Southern Pines 89.9 Chadbourn
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
News
The word "Due" read from top-down and "South" left-right, with the U shared between them. Reminiscent of a compass.
Due South

North Carolina News Roundup: Presidential visits this weekend, primary incumbent challengers and early voting ends Saturday

By Colin Campbell,
Cole del Charco
Published March 1, 2024 at 11:39 AM EST
Vice President Kamala Harris waves to a crowd after speaking about creating American jobs at an event at Durham Technical Community College in Durham, N.C., Wednesday, March 2, 2022.
Ben McKeown
/
AP
Vice President Kamala Harris waves to a crowd after speaking about creating American jobs at an event at Durham Technical Community College in Durham, N.C., Wednesday, March 2, 2022.

Guest host Colin Campbell fills in for Jeff Tiberii on this week's NC News Roundup. Our panel of reporters have been keeping up with the latest news affecting everyone in the state, and beyond. Topics today are Trump and VP Kamala Harris' weekend visits, the primary elections and more.

Guests
Dawn Vaughan, Capitol Bureau Chief at the News & Observer
Ren Larson, Reporter at the Assembly NC
Will Doran, Reporter at WRAL
Bryan Anderson, freelance reporter Anderson Alerts newsletter

Tags
Due South NC News RoundupNorth Carolina VotersEarly VotingKamala HarrisDonald Trump
Colin Campbell
Colin Campbell covers politics for WUNC as the station's capitol bureau chief.
See stories by Colin Campbell
Cole del Charco
Cole del Charco is an audio producer and writer based in Durham. He's made stories for public radio's All Things Considered, Morning Edition and Marketplace. Before joining Due South, he spent time as a freelance journalist, an education and daily news reporter for WUNC, and a podcast producer for WFAE in Charlotte.
See stories by Cole del Charco