Bringing The World Home To You

© 2023 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton 94.1 Lumberton 99.9 Southern Pines 89.9 Chadbourn
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The word "Due" read from top-down and "South" left-right, with the U shared between them. Reminiscent of a compass.
Due South

As Asian American population grows in the South, so do issues affecting community

By Leoneda Inge,
Erin Keever
Published November 30, 2023 at 10:20 AM EST
Steve Exum, photo courtesy of UNC-Chapel Hill
Heidi Kim, director of the Asian American Center at UNC-Chapel Hill

The Asian American population is growing faster here in the South than anywhere else. Due South co-host Leoneda Inge talks with the inaugural director of UNC-Chapel Hill’s Asian American Center about a variety of issues impacting the community and the changing demographics of the South.

Heidi Kim, director of the Asian American Center at UNC-Chapel Hill, where she is a professor of English and Comparative Literature.

Due South
Leoneda Inge
Leoneda Inge is the co-host of WUNC's "Due South." Leoneda has been a radio journalist for more than 30 years, spending most of her career at WUNC as the Race and Southern Culture reporter. Leoneda’s work includes stories of race, slavery, memory and monuments. She has won "Gracie" awards, an Alfred I. duPont Award and several awards from the Radio, Television, Digital News Association (RTDNA). In 2017, Leoneda was named "Journalist of Distinction" by the National Association of Black Journalists.<br/>
See stories by Leoneda Inge
Erin Keever
Erin Keever is the Executive Producer of WUNC’s daily radio show, Due South. Erin comes to WUNC from Charlotte where she spent 16 years at WFAE serving in various roles from on-air announcer, researcher, web editor, to finally senior producer of “Charlotte Talks with Mike Collins.”
See stories by Erin Keever