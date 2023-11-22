Bringing The World Home To You

The word "Due" read from top-down and "South" left-right, with the U shared between them. Reminiscent of a compass.
Due South

From food to plants to land to music, Justin Robinson connects it all

By Leoneda Inge,
Rachel McCarthyErin Keever
Published November 22, 2023 at 1:01 PM EST
Justin Robinson from his Instagram @countrygentlemancooks
Justin Robinson
Justin Robinson from his Instagram @countrygentlemancooks

Justin Robinson defies categorization. He’s a botanist, cook and culinary historian, who teaches classes with titles like "The Ethnobotany of Thanksgiving" and “Soul Food Genius.”

Justin is also a Grammy Award-winning musician and vocalist and an original member of The Carolina Chocolate Drops. He is a founding member of the Earthseed Land Collective, aiming to deepen the relationship of Black, Brown and Indigenous people to the land.

Justin has so many passions and talents, and they're connected through his view of himself as a “village man.” He joins co-host Leoneda Inge to explore it all.

Then, Justin and Leoneda are joined by co-host Jeff Tiberii for our series “Southern Mixtape.”

Guest
Justin Robinson, musician, cook and botanist

Leoneda Inge
Leoneda Inge is the co-host of WUNC's "Due South." Leoneda has been a radio journalist for more than 30 years, spending most of her career at WUNC as the Race and Southern Culture reporter. Leoneda's work includes stories of race, slavery, memory and monuments. She has won "Gracie" awards, an Alfred I. duPont Award and several awards from the Radio, Television, Digital News Association (RTDNA). In 2017, Leoneda was named "Journalist of Distinction" by the National Association of Black Journalists.
Rachel McCarthy
Rachel McCarthy is a producer for "Due South." She previously worked at WUNC as a producer for "The Story with Dick Gordon." More recently, Rachel was podcast managing editor at Capitol Broadcasting Company where she developed narrative series and edited a daily podcast. She also worked at "The Double Shift" podcast as supervising producer. Rachel learned about audio storytelling at the Salt Institute for Documentary Studies. Prior to working in audio journalism, she was a research assistant at the Aspen Institute in Washington, DC.
Erin Keever
Erin Keever is Executive Producer of WUNC's new daily radio show, Due South, set to debut in Fall 2023. Erin comes to WUNC from Charlotte where she spent 16 years at WFAE serving in various roles from on-air announcer, researcher, web editor, to finally senior producer of "Charlotte Talks with Mike Collins."
