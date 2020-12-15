WATCH: State Officials Hold Coronavirus Briefing By WUNC News • 13 minutes ago ShareTweetEmail Governor Roy Cooper and members of the state Coronavirus Task Force will deliver a public briefing on COVID-19 at 2 p.m. Watch live here: Tags: NC Coronavirus UpdatesMandy CohenShareTweetEmailView the discussion thread. Related Content Cooper Lowers Limit On Indoor Gatherings With COVID Cases Spiking By Will Michaels • Nov 11, 2020 N.C. Department of Public Safety Listen Listening... / 2:31 As Will Michaels reports for WUNC, the rising number of new COVID-19 cases in North Carolina is forcing Gov. Roy Cooper to reinstate tighter restrictions. Gov. Roy Cooper signed an executive order Tuesday that lowers the limit on indoor gatherings in North Carolina.