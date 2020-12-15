WATCH: State Officials Hold Coronavirus Briefing

By 13 minutes ago

Governor Roy Cooper and members of the state Coronavirus Task Force will deliver a public briefing on COVID-19 at 2 p.m.

Watch live here:

Tags: 
NC Coronavirus Updates
Mandy Cohen

