Post Silent Sam UNC Safety Committee To Take Shape

By 58 minutes ago

Police guard the pedestal where the Silent Sam statue once stood on UNC's campus during a protest on Dec. 3, 2018.
Credit Jason deBruyn / WUNC

Leadership of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill are close to finalizing the roster of a new campus safety committee.

At least one member of the Heirs to the Confederacy brought a gun to the UNC-Chapel Hill campus during a demonstration on March 16, according to UNC Police.

On that date, the group, which supports the Confederate era monument Silent Sam, clashed with protesters who oppose the statue.

UNC Police did not arrest at least one member of the Heirs to the Confederacy who was known to have brought a gun to campus. Police said it wasn't clear whether a law had been broken, though firearm possession is generally prohibited at North Carolina's universities.

A few days later, Interim Chancellor Kevin Guskiewicz said he'd put together a committee of students, faculty and staff "to take a broader look at all aspects of community safety, including building relationships with campus police."

Now, he says he'll have a list of members for a new campus safety committee within a couple of weeks.

Tags: 
Silent Sam

Related Content

As New President Of USC, Folt Ready To 'Fix' School After Scandals

By Mar 21, 2019
Carol Folt
unc.edu

The new president of the University of Southern California said she wants to be a part of "fixing" the school following a series of high-profile scandals including the massive college admissions bribery case that broke last week.

UNC Governors Need More Time To Decide On Silent Sam

By & Mar 5, 2019
A sign in support of the Silent Sam statue rests near the monument on Tuesday, August 22, 2017 as hundreds of protesters gathered in opposition of the statue.
Jason deBruyn / WUNC

The board governing North Carolina's public universities is giving itself more time to decide the fate of a Confederate statue toppled by protesters.