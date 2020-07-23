Embodied: A Love Letter To Friendship

By & 1 hour ago
  • Friedman and Sow leaned against eachother and laughing outside.
    Ann Friedman and Aminatou Sow are real-life besties who co-host the podcast "Call Your Girlfriend" and co-authored the new book "Big Friendship: How We Keep Each Other Close."
    Milan Zrnic

Friendships carry us through the high and lows of life. From celebrating our successes to helping salve the sting of rejection, the people we choose to surround ourselves with offer an unparalleled kind of support. But there is not much structural guidance on how to nurture our platonic, intimate relationships. 

On this installment of Embodied, host Anita Rao examines the importance of friendship with guests that are best friends themselves. Aminatou Sow and Ann Friedman are co-authors of “Big Friendship: How We Keep Each Other Close” (Simon & Schuster/2020), as well as co-hosts of the podcast “Call Your Girlfriend.” They share their insight on “big friendships” and how to care for them as life puts them to the test.

Tags: 
The State of Things
Aminatou Sow
Ann Friedman
Big Friendship
Call Your Girlfriend
Friendship
Embodied Series
Best Friend
Chosen Family
Platonic love
Interpersonal relationships

Related Content

Embodied: Technology’s Role In Eroding And Building Empathy

By & Jul 22, 2020
Book cover reads: The Future of Feeling: Building Empathy in a Tech-Obsessed World.
Little A Publishing

Do you say please and thank you to your smart speaker? With each update, technology inches closer towards a greater understanding of the human condition. Empathy remains a trait exclusive to people, but that could change.

Movies On The Radio: Best Buddy Films

By & Jul 20, 2017
Image of two best friends
Flickr/ Stuart Seeger

Best friends are the constant in many people's lives. They rescue each other when a car breaks down. They join go on late-night quests for fast food. And they console and support each other in a time of need. The relationships of best friends have been fodder for movie plot lines for decades and exist in all genres.

Embodied: A Look At How Social Behavior Impacts Genetics

By Dana Terry & Oct 10, 2019
A baboon and Tung look at each other.
Susan Alberts

When the MacArthur Foundation notified Jenny Tung that she is a 2019 “genius grant” recipient, she was honored and humbled. The new mom has spent much of her career studying primates and how their early life impacts their overall health, life expectancy and even affects their offspring.