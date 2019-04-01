Related Program: 
The State of Things

From An Elvis House Band To Reba And Lionel Richie, The Life Of Producer Tony Brown:

Cover of the book, Elvis, Strait, to Jesus: An Iconic Producer's Journey with Legends of Rock 'n' Roll, Country, and Gospel Music, by Tony Brown.Credit RICK CABALLO - DEAD HORSE BRANDINGEdit | Remove

Tony Brown grew up in Walkertown, North Carolina in a home with no indoor plumbing and no television. His parents boiled water in a kettle to use for their baths, and the kids were not allowed to attend sporting events or movies.

What Brown’s family did have was each other. His evangelist father may have been strict, but Brown never remembers feeling poor or less than anyone else. His family spent their days and nights serving God. If they were not in church, they were out knocking on doors preaching the gospel or on tour as the Brown Family Singers. Brown sang background harmony for the family group until his father discovered Brown could dazzle crowds with his piano playing. These skills would shape the man who would go on to produce 37 number one singles for George Strait. Brown joins host Frank Stasio to tell his rags-to-riches story, which includes his time playing in Elvis Presley’s house band; how discovering Alabama changed his status; the time Reba McEntire helped save his life; meeting his idol Barbra Streisand; and how he turned Lionel Richie’s hits into a platinum country album.

Brown also talks about his personal struggles and triumphs: five marriages, the fall that nearly killed him, finding sobriety and his latest work with the young artist EmiSunshine. Brown also recently authored “Elvis, Strait, to Jesus: An Iconic Producer's Journey with Legends of Rock 'n' Roll, Country, and Gospel Music” (Hatchett Book Group/2018). It features photos and memories with the many influencers who helped build his legacy.

 

