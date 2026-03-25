Greensboro among NC cities expanding jail diversion program

Greensboro is getting state funding to expand a jail diversion program for people experiencing addiction.

Governor Josh Stein announced the city is among several communities sharing a $1.5 million investment to grow Law Enforcement Assisted Diversion, or LEAD, programs across North Carolina.

The program allows officers to refer people accused of certain low-level, nonviolent offenses to case managers, who help connect them with treatment and other resources.

State officials say programs like these can help reduce recidivism and improve access to substance use recovery support.

The Greensboro Police Department is among seven law enforcement agencies to receive the funding statewide.