Most of NC's initial $1 billion Helene recovery funding went unspent for months

North Carolina’s legislature passed more than $1 billion with two Helene recovery funding bills in October, but by mid-February, about two-thirds of that money still hadn’t been spent.

The two bills allocated funding for an array of state agencies to help western North Carolina. And while some programs have completely spent their money, others hadn’t spent any of it as of February, according to a recent presentation to lawmakers by the Governor’s Recovery Office for Western North Carolina, or GROW NC.

The presentation included a list of spending that showed about $750 million remains unspent from the $1.1 billion appropriated last year for Helene.

Jonathan Krebs is Gov. Josh Stein's Western North Carolina Recovery Advisor. He explained that some of that unspent money was set aside for required matches to federal funding. Because FEMA is covering most expenses now, that money largely hasn’t been needed yet.

“A lot of this is kind of working through its process, and some of these funds are intended to be spent over the course of a year or over 18 months,” he said. “So there may be reasons for specific delays and why all of the funds aren't expended here as we stand today.”

But not all of the money in the two October bills was tied to federal funds. A $10 million allocation to help child care facilities recover was targeted to the N.C. Partnership for Children and its Smart Start Local Partnerships, but the money was directed first to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.

The money “to provide assistance in reopening and maintaining operations” didn’t get forwarded to Smart Start until Feb. 25 — four months after the bill was signed into law. A DHHS spokesperson said the agency first had to “set up the necessary administrative procedures to distribute the funding,” because the Partnership for Children “does not typically distribute funds in the way directed by the General Assembly.”

A Smart Start spokeswoman says the money was allocated to the Local Partnerships the following day, and they’ve begun the grant application process. The partnership serving Buncombe County is taking applications through April 11 and says it will announce funding decisions by May 16 — nearly seven months after the legislature appropriated the child care funding.

While dozens of child care centers were closed in the immediate aftermath of Helene, all but about 10 have been able to reopen, according to the N.C. Licensed Child Care Association.

Other allocations in the October legislation were for short-term loan programs. Small businesses and local governments have been reluctant to take on debt, Krebs said.

“We have a number of loans here that are largely being underutilized,” he said. “So it would be a consideration to think whether grants are a better mechanism or if there's some other approach to helping meet these needs.”

Democrats and Gov. Josh Stein have advocated for more grant programs, particularly for small businesses and local governments, but they mostly weren’t included in the latest disaster recovery legislation signed into law this month.

State legislators aren’t happy with the pace at which the money is being spent. Senate leader Phil Berger says he’s seen several examples of delayed distributions, and “I think they are concerns that need to be addressed.”

Sen. Ralph Hise, R-Mitchell, said the delays have led to new reporting requirements in the new disaster relief bill.

“We don't have a clear picture of how much has been spent,” he said. “We can get a fuller picture now with the requirement the executive branch report within seven days.”

Here’s a look at the October Helene state funding allocations that haven’t been fully spent yet:

Water and sewer infrastructure: The Department of Environmental Quality received $100 million for loans to local governments to help them make emergency repairs to utility infrastructure.

A DEQ spokeswoman said that $60 million has been directed so far to 21 local governments in western North Carolina. “Funds still remain available for drinking water and wastewater needs in western NC,” she said.

Loans for small businesses: The legislature sent $50 million to the Golden LEAF Foundation to provide “bridge loans” to affected small businesses. The group has so far issued more than $28.8 million to 475 businesses, helping retain about 4,000 jobs.

But some businesses have been hesitant to take on debt, and Golden LEAF’s Kasey Ginsberg told WUNC it’s “hard to say” if the full amount will be loaned out. “Applications are still open and coming in, certainly at a slower rate than previously,” she said in an email.

Underground storage tanks: About $22 million was directed to DEQ’s Division of Waste Management to provide loans to businesses that own commercial underground storage tanks, such as the storage used at gas stations, to help them repair and test them. So far, only six loans have been issued, totaling $347,514.

“DWM sent out notice letters to potential loan recipients, visited 35 sites in Western North Carolina to meet with owners and operators and reached out to more than 3,800 facilities to inform facilities about the loan program,” a spokesperson said in an email.

Debris cleanup: The Department of Agriculture received $25 million in December for debris cleanup, but none had been spent as of February. David Williams, director of the department’s Division of Soil and Water Conservation, said that’s because the money can’t be used for anything the federal government might cover.

“Until we know where their funds are going, we’re in a wait-and-see pattern right now, and it’s probably going to be that way for a little while,” he said.

Emergency Management matches: The Department of Public Safety’s Emergency Management division got $325 million to provide matches for federal funds; so far only $51 million of that total has been spent.

Here are some of the funding allocations that have been fully spent:

Rent and utilities: The Department of Health and Human Services got $10 million to help people with rent and utility payments.

School facilities: The Department of Public Instruction spent well over the $50 million it was allocated for repairs to public school facilities; that’s likely to require additional state funding in the future.

Tourism: A $5 million tourism marketing allocation has been fully spent by Visit NC.