Bringing The World Home To You

© 2024 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton 94.1 Lumberton 99.9 Southern Pines 89.9 Chadbourn
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Poor People's Campaign wants to boost voter turnout in 2024

WUNC | By Rusty Jacobs
Published February 20, 2024 at 2:38 PM EST
The Rev. Dr. Rodney Sadler, Jr., speaks at a rally of the Poor People's Campaign, in Raleigh, on Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2024. The organization is launching a voter mobilization effort in 31 states, including North Carolina, where a march on the state capital is being organized for Saturday, March 2, the last day of in-person, early voting for this year's primaries.
Rusty Jacobs
/
WUNC
The Rev. Dr. Rodney Sadler, Jr., speaks at a rally of the Poor People's Campaign, in Raleigh, on Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2024. The organization is launching a voter mobilization effort in 31 states, including North Carolina, where a march on the state capital is being organized for Saturday, March 2, the last day of in-person, early voting for this year's primaries.

Speakers at Tuesday's demonstration organized by the North Carolina chapter of the Poor People's Campaign had a unifying message, repeated in call and response with the assembled group: "Forward together, not one step back."

The Poor People's Campaign, founded by Rev. William Barber of North Carolina, has launched a mobilization effort in 31 states to boost turnout among voters who support progressive policies, such as raising the minimum wage, increasing funding for public school and early childhood education, and protecting ballot access.

"Our society is, unfortunately, built upon the wealthy making their wealth off of the backs of the poor," the Rev. Dr. Rodney Sadler, Jr., director of the Center for Social Justice and Reconciliation and a professor at Union Presbyterian Seminary in Charlotte, told WUNC after Tuesday's rally. "And this is something that we've got to change."

Demonstrators railed against legislative policies backed by the North Carolina General Assembly's Republican majority, including cuts to the corporate income tax rate while opposing a minimum wage increase and election law changes, such as the elimination of a grace period for counting mail-in ballots postmarked by Election Day.

The voter mobilization effort is supposed to culminate in a day of nationally-coordinated marches on state capitals, including in Raleigh, on Saturday, March 2, the last day of in-person, early voting for the primaries in North Carolina.

Progressive groups are not alone in trying to boost voter turnout this year. Last year, Republicans launched their "Bank Your Vote" campaign, to encourage GOP-leaning voters to cast ballots by mail and at in-person, early voting sites.
Tags
Politics Poor People's CampaignVoter Turnout2024 Election
Rusty Jacobs
Rusty Jacobs is WUNC's Voting and Election Integrity Reporter.
See stories by Rusty Jacobs
More Stories