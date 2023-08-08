Bringing The World Home To You

© 2023 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton 94.1 Lumberton 99.9 Southern Pines
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Politics

Retired health care executive entering North Carolina's 2024 governor's race as a Republican

WUNC | By Associated Press
Published August 8, 2023 at 1:17 PM EDT
Jesse Thomas
Campaign Photo
/
citizenthomasforgovernor.com
Jesse Thomas' resume describes a more than 30-year career in the health care industry. He led the Medicaid plan offered by Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina.

A retired health care executive has entered next year's race for North Carolina governor, with Jesse Thomas describing himself as a “no-nonsense Republican” who aims to attract a broad middle ground of voters.

Thomas, who led the Medicaid plan offered by Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina to hundreds of thousands of consumers, announced his bid on a Greensboro-area podcast last week, when he also filed his candidate committee paperwork.

WUNC Politics
The WUNC Politics Podcast is a free-flowing discussion of what we're hearing in the back hallways of the General Assembly and on the campaign trail across North Carolina.

Recently involved in the North Carolina chapter of the Forward Party — founded by former presidential candidate Andrew Yang — Thomas joins an already crowded GOP gubernatorial field. Candidates include Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson, State Treasurer Dale Folwell, former U.S. Rep. Mark Walker and ex-state legislator Andy Wells.

“North Carolinians are ready for a Governor that will provide real results for our citizens, not one who opines to the Nonsense of the hour,” Thomas said in a news release.

A Cary resident, Thomas said he would work to make North Carolina “first in healthy” if he became governor. His platform includes eliminating the state income tax, expanding alternatives to traditional public schools and managing successfully the soon-anticipated expansion of Medicaid to hundreds of thousands of adults.

Thomas was born in Mississippi and has had an over 30-year career in health care, including Medicaid managed care. His resume lists him as an executive for health insurance plans in Michigan, Ohio and Illinois. In 2018 he joined Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina, during which the company landed one of the state's Medicaid managed care contracts, creating what is now known at Healthy Blue.

Thomas said he's been a congressional candidate and a health care adviser to then-Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder, as well as a trustee at the University of North Carolina at Pembroke.

Thomas' news release describes him as a “peacemaker” who wants to attract more unaffiliated voters to the GOP. He said people are sick of “career politicians” and “extremists" who espouse acrimony, bigotry and anger.

“I come with a political savvy, and I do come with a perspective and a background of a tried, tested and true individual who has been there and done something,” he said on the “Common Ground” podcast, which focuses on racial issues.

North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein is the lone high-profile Democrat to date to announce a gubernatorial bid to succeed Democrat Roy Cooper, who is barred by law from seeking a third consecutive term. Primaries will be held in March.

Tags
Politics 2024 Election2024 North Carolina Governor's RaceNCPOLNC GOPHealth Care
Associated Press
The Associated Press is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers. AP is neither privately owned nor government-funded; instead, it's a not-for-profit news cooperative owned by its American newspaper and broadcast members.
See stories by Associated Press
More Stories