Bringing The World Home To You

© 2023 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton 94.1 Lumberton 99.9 Southern Pines
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Politics

LISTEN: Bilingual coverage of President Biden's State of the Union address

North Carolina Public Radio | By WUNC News
Published February 7, 2023 at 2:51 PM EST
Biden Unity Agenda
Jim Lo Scalzo
/
AP
FILE - President Joe Biden delivers his first State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress at the Capitol, March 1, 2022, in Washington. A year ago, President Joe Biden used his first State of the Union address to push top Democratic priorities that were sure to face a battle in the narrowly divided Congress but he also laid out a four-pronged "unity agenda" that would be an easier sell.

Listen to President Biden’s State of the Union address and the Republican response on air and online on Tuesday starting at 9 p.m.

Este martes, el Presidente Joe Biden dará el discurso anual del Estado de la Unión. Por primera vez, NPR y WUNC transmitirán la cobertura y análisis en inglés y español. Esta transmisión se centrará específicamente en temas importantes para las personas que se identifican como latinos, además de temas que afectan a América Latina.

Listen LIVE here:

Escucha EN VIVO aquí:

Tags
Politics 2023 State of the Union
WUNC News
Stories, features and more by WUNC News Staff. Also, features and commentary not by any one reporter.
See stories by WUNC News
More Stories