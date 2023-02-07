LISTEN: Bilingual coverage of President Biden's State of the Union address
Listen to President Biden’s State of the Union address and the Republican response on air and online on Tuesday starting at 9 p.m.
Este martes, el Presidente Joe Biden dará el discurso anual del Estado de la Unión. Por primera vez, NPR y WUNC transmitirán la cobertura y análisis en inglés y español. Esta transmisión se centrará específicamente en temas importantes para las personas que se identifican como latinos, además de temas que afectan a América Latina.