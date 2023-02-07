How to watch and listen to President Biden's State of the Union speech

President Biden is delivering his State of the Union address on Tuesday night, a speech that is expected to highlight the strength of the economy and past legislative wins on infrastructure, semiconductors and climate funding.

While Biden will likely call for action on guns and policing, the divided Congress he'll be speaking to makes it exceedingly unlikely that big legislative bills will pass-- other than must-pass debt ceiling and funding bills.

He'll also address top foreign policy issues like Russia's war in Ukraine and the economic and national security threat posed by China — a threat underscored by the recent the Chinese surveillance balloon shot down by the U.S. over the Atlantic Ocean.

The address begins at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT. You can watch Biden and listen to NPR's special coverage at the livestream link below. You can also listen to NPR's broadcast at the audio link above — and you can follow along with live updates throughout night at NPR.org.

NPR is also offering a special bilingual broadcast of the address — presented in a mix of both Spanish and English. You can listen and watch here.

Following Biden's address, Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders will deliver the Republican response. Arizona Congressman Juan Ciscomani is also giving a Spanish-language response.

