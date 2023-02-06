Bringing The World Home To You

Politics

“NPR's Live Special Coverage of the State of the Union en español -- un programa bilingüe”

North Carolina Public Radio | By WUNC News
Published February 6, 2023 at 11:37 AM EST

President Biden will deliver the State of the Union address to a joint meeting of Congress at 9 PM ET on Tuesday, February 7. NPR and WUNC will provide live, anchored Special Coverage of the president’s address and the anticipated Republican Party response.

NPR's live Special Coverage of the State of the Union Address and Republican response will be hosted by Ari Shapiro, with National Political Correspondents Mara Liasson and Don Gonyea, White House Correspondent Scott Detrow, Diplomatic Correspondent Michele Kelemen, Chief Economics Correspondent Scott Horsley, and Congressional Correspondent Deirdre Walsh.

NPR also plans live Spanish language/bilingual coverage of the State of the Union address and response. This is in addition to and on a separate channel from the English language Special Coverage that NPR provides every year.

“NPR's Live Special Coverage of the State of the Union en español -- un programa bilingüe” will feature President Biden’s speech and the Republican response translated in Spanish.

Bilingual commentary will be hosted by A Martinez with NPR White House Correspondent Franco Ordoñez, International Correspondent Eyder Peralta, Congressional Correspondent Claudia Grisales and also Sergio Martínez-Beltrán, Texas Capitol Reporter for The Texas Newsroom (a public radio journalism collaboration).

Tags
Politics 2023 State of the Union
