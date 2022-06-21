Bringing The World Home To You

Politics

Here are the key primary results from Alabama's runoff elections

By NPR News
Published June 21, 2022 at 2:55 PM EDT
A red rectangular sign with a white border and white stars at the top reading 'Polling Place' in white text. There is a large white arrow between the words polling and place, pointing to the right.
Sharon M Leon/Flickr/CC
/

Three states hold notable primary contests Tuesday: Virginia has statewide primaries, while Georgia and Alabama have runoffs.

In Alabama, the key runoff is for U.S. Senate, where Katie Britt and Rep. Mo Brooks square off in the Republican race. Former President Donald Trump has endorsed Britt in the runoff, after he rescinded his endorsement of Brooks in March.

In last month's primary race, Britt received 44.8% of the vote to Brooks' 29.1%.

Polls in Alabama close at 7 p.m. local time, 8 p.m. ET.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

