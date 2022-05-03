Bringing The World Home To You

© 2022 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton 94.1 Lumberton 99.9 Southern Pines
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Tested Podcast logo
Tested Podcast

Living with long-haul COVID-19

Published May 3, 2022 at 6:00 AM EDT
Ways To Subscribe
Tested Podcast logo

Life is getting back to normal. But some doctors estimate that 30% of people who contracted the coronavirus will experience symptoms associated with "long-COVID." Some have had to drastically change their lives to deal with these symptoms, and doctors are still learning about how to treat these patients.

Justin Foster played football at Clemson, but had to hang up his cleats because he was so fatigued. Eleanor Spicer Rice wrote scientific papers, but for a while could barely focus on a single sentence.

They both suffered symptoms of "long-COVID." Doctors are learning more about the lingering effects of COVID-19, but still can treat only the symptoms, not the underlying causes.

Tags

Tested Podcast Tested PodcastCOVID-19Long Covid
Stay Connected
Anisa Khalifa
Anisa Khalifa is a podcast producer at WUNC. She is a lifelong public radio nerd, and fell in love with podcasts around the same time her friends convinced her to start one about Korean dramas, Dramas Over Flowers, which she still co-hosts.
See stories by Anisa Khalifa
Jason deBruyn
Jason deBruyn is the WUNC health reporter, a beat he took in 2020. He has been in the WUNC newsroom since 2016.
See stories by Jason deBruyn