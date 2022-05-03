Living with long-haul COVID-19
Life is getting back to normal. But some doctors estimate that 30% of people who contracted the coronavirus will experience symptoms associated with "long-COVID." Some have had to drastically change their lives to deal with these symptoms, and doctors are still learning about how to treat these patients.
Justin Foster played football at Clemson, but had to hang up his cleats because he was so fatigued. Eleanor Spicer Rice wrote scientific papers, but for a while could barely focus on a single sentence.
They both suffered symptoms of "long-COVID." Doctors are learning more about the lingering effects of COVID-19, but still can treat only the symptoms, not the underlying causes.