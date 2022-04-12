Bringing The World Home To You

Tested Podcast

Elizabeth City One Year After Andrew Brown's Death: Part 1

Published April 12, 2022 at 6:00 AM EDT
It was one year ago that sheriff’s deputies in Pasquotank County shot and killed Andrew Brown, Jr. The deputies were trying to serve arrest warrants on drug charges. They repeatedly fired into Brown’s car as he tried to steer it away from his home in Elizabeth City, N.C. Over the next two episodes of Tested, we'll take you down Highway 17 to where Elizabeth City stands one year later.

In Part 1, WUNC's Jason deBruyn reports about two distinct factions that have risen up after nightly protests and media coverage waned following the shooting. They both demand change in the community, but disagree widely on what that change looks like.

