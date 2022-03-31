Darryl Hunt's Burden
Darryl Hunt spent nearly 20 years in prison for a crime he did not commit. The people who wrote about and read about his case in the papers were stunned at Hunt’s willingness to forgive the people in a system that had failed him so miserably. But while many had heard about his grace and humility, few knew that Hunt was quietly suffering.
Host Will Michaels speaks with Phoebe Zerwick, former reporter with the Winston-Salem Journal, about her new book chronicling Darryl Hunt's story, "Beyond Innocence."