Bringing The World Home To You

© 2022 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton 94.1 Lumberton 99.9 Southern Pines
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Tested Podcast logo
Tested Podcast

Electric vehicles are all the rage. Why aren't there more in North Carolina?

Published January 20, 2022 at 6:00 AM EST
Ways To Subscribe
Tested Podcast logo

Electric vehicles are getting more popular, but North Carolina is still well short of Gov. Roy Cooper's goal of having 1.25 million EVs on the road by 2030. What would it take to get there?

Host Celeste Gracia talks with Rick Sapienza, director of the Clean Transportation program at the North Carolina Clean Energy Technology Center, and Haley Pfeiffer Haynes, Deputy Secretary of Service Operations at the North Carolina Department of Administration.

Tags

Tested PodcastElectric Vehicle
Stay Connected
Celeste Gracia
Celeste Gracia cover the environment for WUNC. She has been at the station since September 2019 and started off as morning producer.
See stories by Celeste Gracia