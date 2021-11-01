Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton 94.1 Lumberton 99.9 Southern Pines
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Tested Podcast logo
Tested Podcast

"Fair" maps, gerrymandering, and another lawsuit

Published November 1, 2021 at 6:00 AM EDT
Ways To Subscribe
Tested Podcast logo

Late Friday, Republican leaders in the General Assembly quietly dropped a couple of preferred voting district maps. For those paying close attention, it was a big deal – the first real indication of the GOP's intentions on where it would draw lines that would play a major role in who gets elected to Congress and the state legislature. And within the same hour, the NAACP and voting-rights advocates filed a lawsuit – before the full legislature has ever debated or voted on the maps.

Tested Podcast
Stay Connected
Dave DeWitt
Dave DeWitt is WUNC's Feature News Editor. As an editor, reporter, and producer he's covered politics, environment, education, sports, and a wide range of other topics.
See stories by Dave DeWitt