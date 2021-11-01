"Fair" maps, gerrymandering, and another lawsuit
Late Friday, Republican leaders in the General Assembly quietly dropped a couple of preferred voting district maps. For those paying close attention, it was a big deal – the first real indication of the GOP's intentions on where it would draw lines that would play a major role in who gets elected to Congress and the state legislature. And within the same hour, the NAACP and voting-rights advocates filed a lawsuit – before the full legislature has ever debated or voted on the maps.