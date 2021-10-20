Bringing The World Home To You

Tested Podcast

Behind The Lines, Part Three: Reckoning With Reform

Published October 20, 2021 at 6:00 AM EDT
Part three in a four-part series that examines redistricting in North Carolina

Every ten years legislators are required to draw new political districts for the U.S. House and North Carolina General Assembly. These new maps have significant ramifications from the mountains, to the coast, to Capitol Hill. In part three of a four-part series, host Jeff Tiberii examines how redistricting has influenced political candidacies and whether legislators at the General Assembly should consider reforming the redistricting process.

Jeff Tiberii
Jeff Tiberii covers politics for WUNC. Before that, he served as the station's Greensboro Bureau Chief.
Charlie Shelton-Ormond
Charlie Shelton-Ormond is a podcast producer for WUNC.
