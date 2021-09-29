North Carolina's Iconic Longleaf Pine And The Fight Against Climate Change
The longleaf pine is an iconic tree species in North Carolina. It once covered 90 million acres across the Southeastern U.S.
Today, less than five million acres remain. For decades, the tree was chopped down for its timber and resin, and it is still a cash crop for many landowners. Host Celeste Gracia looks at how a new generation is inheriting the land - and the enormous challenges associated with climate change - and re-thinking how longleaf pine could offer greater resiliency and better long-term environmental outcomes.