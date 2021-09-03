20 Years In Afghanistan
In their last two weeks in the country, U.S. troops evacuated more than 123,000 people out of Afghanistan. The process has been called “two weeks of chaos and 20 years of war.”
Host Leoneda Inge talks with Shane Ellison, supervising attorney at Duke Law School’s Immigrant Rights Clinic, about the upcoming influx of Afghan refugees in the United States and North Carolina. We also hear an extended conversation with the widow of one of the last American soldiers to be killed in Afghanistan.