Tested Podcast logo
Tested Podcast

20 Years In Afghanistan

Published September 3, 2021 at 6:00 AM EDT
wunc_tested_1400_x_1400_itunes.jpg

In their last two weeks in the country, U.S. troops evacuated more than 123,000 people out of Afghanistan. The process has been called “two weeks of chaos and 20 years of war.”

Host Leoneda Inge talks with Shane Ellison, supervising attorney at Duke Law School’s Immigrant Rights Clinic, about the upcoming influx of Afghan refugees in the United States and North Carolina. We also hear an extended conversation with the widow of one of the last American soldiers to be killed in Afghanistan.

Leoneda Inge
Leoneda Inge is WUNC’s race and southern culture reporter, the first public radio journalist in the South to hold such a position. She also is co-host of the podcast Tested and host of the special podcast series, PAULI. Leoneda is the recipient of numerous awards from AP, RTDNA and NABJ. She’s been a reporting fellow in Berlin and Tokyo. You can follow her on Twitter @LeonedaInge.
