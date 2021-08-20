The PPP Dilemma
For many small business owners, PPP loans from the federal government were a lifesaver. That Paycheck Protection Program money was right on time and picture perfect for a lot of people... a lot of white people. Many Black and Hispanic businesses didn’t get paid that way.
Host Leoneda Inge talks with Carol Reese, CEO of ReeSources Inc., and Vicki Lee Parker-High, executive director of the North Carolina Business Council, about how minority-owned businesses are faring in the second year of the COVID-19 pandemic.