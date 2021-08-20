Bringing The World Home To You

The PPP Dilemma

Published August 20, 2021 at 6:00 AM EDT
For many small business owners, PPP loans from the federal government were a lifesaver. That Paycheck Protection Program money was right on time and picture perfect for a lot of people... a lot of white people. Many Black and Hispanic businesses didn’t get paid that way.

Host Leoneda Inge talks with Carol Reese, CEO of ReeSources Inc., and Vicki Lee Parker-High, executive director of the North Carolina Business Council, about how minority-owned businesses are faring in the second year of the COVID-19 pandemic.

