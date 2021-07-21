Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Tested Podcast logo
Tested Podcast

Trouble Hiring: North Carolina's Post-Pandemic Worker Shortage

Published July 21, 2021 at 6:00 AM EDT
Ways To Subscribe
Tested Podcast logo

Frustrated business owners are scrambling to find people to fill positions they lost during the COVID-19 pandemic, hoping to revive their businesses, but our favorite spots just don’t have the workforce they did before COVID. And many of those who are returning to these generally low-paying, high-traffic jobs are afraid of going back to work they now see as high-risk, and maybe not worth it.

Host Will Michaels talks with WUNC Digital Reporter Laura Pellicer about labor trends in North Carolina now that nearly all COVID restrictions have been lifted.

Laura's reporting is available here.

Tested Podcast
Stay Connected
Will Michaels
Will Michaels is WUNC's General Assignment Reporter and fill-in host for "Morning Edition"
See stories by Will Michaels
Laura Pellicer
Laura Pellicer is a digital reporter with WUNC’s small but intrepid digital news team.
See stories by Laura Pellicer