Tested Podcast
Tested Podcast

The Black Scholar Who Took On UNC Before Nikole Hannah-Jones

Published July 7, 2021 at 1:42 PM EDT
Tested Podcast logo

Decades before Nikole Hannah-Jones' tenure battle with the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill made national headlines, another Black scholar was slighted by UNC, inspiring a brave decision to hold the university accountable. | Support this show with a donation at wunc.org/give.

Ahead of an encore presentation of the episode "Pauli's Power," we hear about parallels between the experiences of Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones and social justice activist Pauli Murray in their attempts to navigate equitable treatment by the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

After you hear this episode, be sure to check out Pauli, a podcast about the power of one person to change what's possible for us all.

Tested Podcast
Leoneda Inge
Leoneda Inge is WUNC’s race and southern culture reporter, the first public radio journalist in the South to hold such a position. She also is co-host of the podcast Tested and host of the special podcast series, PAULI. Leoneda is the recipient of numerous awards from AP, RTDNA and NABJ. She’s been a reporting fellow in Berlin and Tokyo. You can follow her on Twitter @LeonedaInge.
Lindsay Foster Thomas
Content Director Lindsay Foster Thomas is a multiplatform journalist and audio storyteller with a background in public radio that began right here at WUNC.
