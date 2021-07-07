The Black Scholar Who Took On UNC Before Nikole Hannah-Jones
Decades before Nikole Hannah-Jones' tenure battle with the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill made national headlines, another Black scholar was slighted by UNC, inspiring a brave decision to hold the university accountable.
Ahead of an encore presentation of the episode "Pauli's Power," we hear about parallels between the experiences of Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones and social justice activist Pauli Murray in their attempts to navigate equitable treatment by the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.
