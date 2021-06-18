Bringing The World Home To You

Seeking Justice And Commemorating Juneteenth

Published June 18, 2021 at 6:00 AM EDT
Host Leoneda Inge marks Juneteenth with two guests: Joseph McGill, the founder of the Slave Dwelling Project and the history and culture coordinator at Magnolia Plantation and Gardens in Charleston; and Kevin Jones, a master barber in Wendell, about the importance of Black fatherhood.

Tested is commemorating Juneteenth 2021 by highlighting a dramatic production in Warrenton, North Carolina. That’s where the community came together, not to tell the story of the end of slavery, but the end of Reconstruction – some 50 years later.

Leoneda Inge
Leoneda Inge is WUNC’s race and southern culture reporter, the first public radio journalist in the South to hold such a position. She also is co-host of the podcast Tested and host of the special podcast series, PAULI. Leoneda is the recipient of numerous awards from AP, RTDNA and NABJ. She’s been a reporting fellow in Berlin and Tokyo. You can follow her on Twitter @LeonedaInge.
