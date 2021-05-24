Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Tested Podcast logo
Tested Podcast

Mask Confusion

Published May 24, 2021 at 6:00 AM EDT
Ways To Subscribe
Tested Podcast logo

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says fully vaccinated people can ditch their facemasks, for the most part. But some are still uneasy about taking it off in public and others are confused about exceptions to the rules.

Host Leoneda Inge talks about her recent trip to Myrtle Beach, S.C., where some vacationers are still wearing masks, and some aren't. Inge also talks with Dr. Adia Ross, Chief Medical Officer of Duke Regional Hospital, about the CDC's new mask guidelines for people who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Tested Podcast
Stay Connected
Leoneda Inge
Leoneda Inge is WUNC’s race and southern culture reporter, the first public radio journalist in the South to hold such a position. She also is co-host of the podcast Tested and host of the special podcast series, PAULI. Leoneda is the recipient of numerous awards from AP, RTDNA and NABJ. She’s been a reporting fellow in Berlin and Tokyo. You can follow her on Twitter @LeonedaInge.
See stories by Leoneda Inge