Mask Confusion
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says fully vaccinated people can ditch their facemasks, for the most part. But some are still uneasy about taking it off in public and others are confused about exceptions to the rules.
Host Leoneda Inge talks about her recent trip to Myrtle Beach, S.C., where some vacationers are still wearing masks, and some aren't. Inge also talks with Dr. Adia Ross, Chief Medical Officer of Duke Regional Hospital, about the CDC's new mask guidelines for people who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.