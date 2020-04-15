Bringing The World Home To You

The Thistle & Shamrock: ThistleRadio Now

Published April 15, 2020 at 12:05 PM EDT
The Irish folk band Altan is featured in this week's episode.

Dip into the playlist of the music channel that won best music show in the country/folk/blues category of the 2017 Online Radio Awards: ThistleRadio. Fiona Ritchie gleans an hour's worth of music from there this week and shares new tracks to be added to the playlist. Artists include Altan, Eamon Friel and the Red Hot Chilli Pipers.

