NPR Music
NPR Music & Concerts
Music features, reviews and "first listens" from NPR.

Joseph, Live In Concert: Newport Folk 2017

By Rachel Horn
Published August 11, 2017 at 8:00 AM EDT
Joseph performs at the 2017 Newport Folk Festival.
Joseph performs at the 2017 Newport Folk Festival.

"These are my sisters," said Natalie Closner, introducing the song "Wind" during Joseph's Saturday-afternoon set at the Newport Folk Festival. "This is about that."

The lyrics of that song, from the Portland trio's debut album Native Dreamer Kin, do speak to the strength of the Closner sisters' relationship: "It takes wind to knock this house down." But in a way, all of Joseph's music is about sisterhood: When Natalie, Meegan and Allison shout together to the heavens, accompanied only by Natalie's acoustic guitar, it's a joyful noise that intrinsically celebrates their bond. At the same time, the three women invite their audience to share in that bond; at Newport, they conducted a crowd singalong to the lovely, intricate "Planets" and, by the end of their set, had everyone belting out the fearless anthem "White Flag."

Set List

  • "Stay Awake"

  • "Canyon"

  • "Wind"

  • "SOS (Overboard)"

  • "Planets"

  • "I Don't Mind"

  • "Lifted Away"

  • "Sweet Dreams"

  • "Eyes To The Sky"

  • "White Flag"

    • Credits

    Technical Director: Josh Rogosin; Audio Engineers: Steve Remote, Steve Kolakowsky, Ken Candelas(Aura-Sonic Ltd.); Producers: Marissa Lorusso, Jenna Li, Suraya Mohamed; Photography: Adam Kissick.

    Special thanks to TuneIn's Newport Folk Radio. Listen to Newport Folk Radio year-round via TuneIn.com or the TuneIn app.

    Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

    Rachel Horn
