Stream The Newport Folk Festival This Weekend

This weekend, NPR Music is headed back to one of our favorite summer events: the Newport Folk Festival. We're looking forward to seeing headliners John Prine, Fleet Foxes and Wilco, but we're also excited to see some new faces, too — like Marlon Williams, Julia Jacklin and Big Thief.

If you can't join us in Newport, we'll be live-streaming select sets from the entire weekend via 's Newport Folk Radio. Set times and a complete webcast schedule are listed below.

All times are displayed in Eastern time and are subject to change.

Friday, July 28

Joshua Hedley — 11:15 a.m.

The Wild Reeds — 12:00 p.m.

Blind Pilot — 12:45 p.m.

Big Thief — 1:35 p.m.

Hurray for the Riff Raff — 2:10 p.m.

Alone & Together — 2:50 p.m.

Shovels & Rope — 3:30 p.m.

Ben Gibbard — 4:10 p.m.

The Head & The Heart — 4:45 p.m.

Nancy & Beth feat. Nick Offerman — 5:15 p.m.

Saturday, July 29

Mt. Joy — 11:00 a.m.

Julia Jacklin — 11:20 a.m.

Chicano Batman — 11:45 a.m.

Marlon Williams — 12:25 p.m.

Madolin Orange — 1:40 p.m.

Offa Rex — 2:10 p.m.

Nikki Lane — 2:55 p.m.

Angel Olsen — 3:25 p.m.

Joseph — 3:55 p.m.

Jim James — 4:20 p.m.

Drive-By Truckers — 5:45 p.m.

Sunday, July 30

Preservation Hall Jazz Band — 11:15 a.m.

Steelism — 12:15 p.m.

Pinegrove — 1:15 p.m.

Margaret Glaspy — 1:45 p.m.

Whitney — 2:45 p.m.

John Paul White — 3:45 p.m.

Dr. Dog — 4:15 p.m.

American Acoustic — 5:20 p.m.

