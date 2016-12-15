Bringing The World Home To You

NPR Blogs

Top Stories: Aleppo Evacuations; Germany Deports Handful Of Afghans

By Korva Coleman
Published December 15, 2016 at 9:38 AM EST

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Evacuation Of Aleppo Underway As Second Cease-Fire Takes Hold.

-- Germany Deports First Group Of Afghan Asylum Seekers.

-- Corpus Christi, Texas Tells Residents Not To Use Tap Water.

And here are more early headlines:

Trump, Children Hold Meeting With Tech Industry Leaders. (USA Today)

Report Says China Places Weapons In Disputed Sea. (Wall Street Journal)

Tenn. School Bus Driver In Deadly Crash Back In Court Today. (AP)

Minn. Officer Who Shot Black Man Wants Charges Dropped.(Star-Tribune)

Negative Wind Chills Stretch From Dakotas To West Virginia. ()

Portland, Ore. Gridlocked By Snowfall. (Oregonian)

E.U. Satellite Navigation Program, Galileo, Set To Go Live. (AFP)

NBA, Players Reach Tentative Contract. (ESPN)

Austrian Lawmakers Pass Bill To Seize Hitler's House. (BBC)

Korva Coleman
Korva Coleman
