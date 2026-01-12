In Memoriam: North Carolina Governor James Baxter Hunt Jr.

0:01:00

At James B. Hunt High School, Gov. Jim Hunt’s legacy endures

Eddie Doll, principal of James Baxter Hunt Jr. High School in Wilson, joins Due South to talk about Gov. Jim Hunt’s enduring education legacy.

Eddie Doll, principal, James B. Hunt High School

0:13:00

Gov. Jim Hunt’s legacy as founder of the Institute for Emerging Issues

Leoneda Inge sits down with Anita Brown-Graham, former director of the Institute for Emerging Issues, founded by Gov. Jim Hunt. They discuss the early days of the institute and Gov. Hunt’s impact on intellectual discourse in North Carolina and beyond.

Anita Brown-Graham, founder and director of the ncIMPACT Initiative and the Gladys Hall Coates Distinguished Professor of Public Law and Government at the UNC School of Government

0:33:00

The political legacy of Gov. Jim Hunt

The state’s longest serving governor, James B. Hunt Jr., has passed away. Longtime political ECU political science professor Tom Eamon joins Due South to discuss Gov. Hunt’s political impact on the state and what today’s politicians can learn from his governance.

Dr. Thomas Eamon, professor of political science, East Carolina University

