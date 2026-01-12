Bringing The World Home To You

The word "Due" read from top-down and "South" left-right, with the U shared between them. Reminiscent of a compass.
Due South

In Memoriam: North Carolina Governor James Baxter Hunt Jr.

By Leoneda Inge,
Jeff TiberiiStacia Brown
Published January 12, 2026 at 12:00 PM EST

0:01:00

At James B. Hunt High School, Gov. Jim Hunt’s legacy endures

Eddie Doll, principal of James Baxter Hunt Jr. High School in Wilson, joins Due South to talk about Gov. Jim Hunt’s enduring education legacy.

Eddie Doll, principal, James B. Hunt High School

0:13:00

Gov. Jim Hunt’s legacy as founder of the Institute for Emerging Issues

Leoneda Inge sits down with Anita Brown-Graham, former director of the Institute for Emerging Issues, founded by Gov. Jim Hunt. They discuss the early days of the institute and Gov. Hunt’s impact on intellectual discourse in North Carolina and beyond.

Anita Brown-Graham, founder and director of the ncIMPACT Initiative and the Gladys Hall Coates Distinguished Professor of Public Law and Government at the UNC School of Government

0:33:00

The political legacy of Gov. Jim Hunt

The state’s longest serving governor, James B. Hunt Jr., has passed away. Longtime political ECU political science professor Tom Eamon joins Due South to discuss Gov. Hunt’s political impact on the state and what today’s politicians can learn from his governance. 

Dr. Thomas Eamon, professor of political science, East Carolina University

Due South
Leoneda Inge
Leoneda Inge is the co-host of WUNC's "Due South." Leoneda has been a radio journalist for more than 30 years, spending most of her career at WUNC as the Race and Southern Culture reporter. Leoneda’s work includes stories of race, slavery, memory and monuments. She has won "Gracie" awards, an Alfred I. duPont Award and several awards from the Radio, Television, Digital News Association (RTDNA). In 2017, Leoneda was named "Journalist of Distinction" by the National Association of Black Journalists.
Jeff Tiberii
Jeff Tiberii is the co-host of WUNC's "Due South." Jeff joined WUNC in 2011. During his 20 years in public radio, he was Morning Edition Host at WFDD and WUNC’s Greensboro Bureau Chief and later, the Capitol Bureau Chief. Jeff has covered state and federal politics, produced the radio documentary “Right Turn,” launched a podcast, and was named North Carolina Radio Reporter of the Year four times.
Stacia Brown
Stacia L. Brown is a writer and audio storyteller who has worked in public media since 2016, when she partnered with the Association of Independents in Radio and Baltimore's WEAA 88.9 to create The Rise of Charm City, a narrative podcast that centered community oral histories. She has worked for WAMU’s daily news radio program, 1A, as well as WUNC’s The State of Things. Stacia was a producer for WUNC's award-winning series, Great Grief with Nnenna Freelon and a co-creator of the station's first children's literacy podcast, The Story Stables. She served as a senior producer for two Ten Percent Happier podcasts, Childproof and More Than a Feeling. In early 2023, she was interim executive producer for WNYC’s The Takeaway.
