Top Stories: Presidential Debate Analysis; Iraqi Offensive For Mosul

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Trump's Attempt To Refocus Campaign Gets Obscured By One Blinding Final Debate Moment.

-- Iraqi Forces Expected To Need Weeks To Free Mosul From ISIS Control.

And here are more early headlines:

Clinton, Trump To Attend Annual Dinner Together. (Newsday)

North Korea Latest Missile Test Fails. (Reuters)

Pregnant Women Should Be Tested For Zika If They Visited Miami-Dade County. (Miami Herald)

Four Leaders Agree To Revive Ukraine Peace Plan. (Washington Post)

Deadly Typhoon Swings North Toward China. (AccuWeather)

Still No Signal From European Martian Lander. (PhysOrg.com)

Oregon Occupation Case Goes To Federal Jury. (KOPB)

Cleveland Indians Earn World Series Berth. (AP)

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.